Noble Financial Initiates Coverage on Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF)

Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVXF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.48. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,093. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.45. Avivagen has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.61.

Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

