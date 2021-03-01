Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 132,400 shares, a drop of 70.9% from the January 28th total of 454,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,324.0 days.

NKRKF stock opened at $30.25 on Monday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $30.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.45.

Get Nokian Renkaat Oyj alerts:

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.