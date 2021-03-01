Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 132,400 shares, a drop of 70.9% from the January 28th total of 454,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,324.0 days.
NKRKF stock opened at $30.25 on Monday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $30.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.45.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile
