NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Market Cap Reaches $4.01 Million

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 26.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $4,667.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00012183 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 623,150,660 coins. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

