Noodles & Company Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Noodles & Company in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

NDLS opened at $9.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.08. The company has a market cap of $418.87 million, a P/E ratio of -20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 374,650 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the third quarter valued at $5,294,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 12.8% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 440,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 411.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 76.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,002,299 shares of company stock worth $7,520,009. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

