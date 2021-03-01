Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Noodles & Company in a research note issued on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

Shares of NDLS opened at $9.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $418.87 million, a PE ratio of -20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%.

In related news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,002,299 shares of company stock worth $7,520,009 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,769,000 after buying an additional 86,233 shares during the last quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 21.6% in the third quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 1,703,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,705,000 after buying an additional 303,200 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,669,000 after buying an additional 374,650 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 834,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 127,850 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the third quarter valued at $5,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

