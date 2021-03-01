Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Nordic American Tankers has decreased its dividend by 15.1% over the last three years.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.21. 223,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,840,331. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $472.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NAT. TheStreet cut Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.