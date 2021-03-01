North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd.

TSE:NOA opened at C$15.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$440.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.30. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$5.81 and a twelve month high of C$16.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.34.

Get North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) alerts:

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 85,000 shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.17, for a total transaction of C$1,374,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,104,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,026,175.26. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 699,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.85 per share, with a total value of C$11,085,537.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 699,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,085,537.55. Insiders have bought 829,403 shares of company stock worth $12,805,569 in the last 90 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOA. ATB Capital raised their price target on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Pi Financial raised their price target on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upgraded North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.69.

About North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.