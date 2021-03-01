North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Update

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the January 28th total of 15,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NRT opened at $3.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

