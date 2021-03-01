Northcoast Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Aaron’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AAN. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on The Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on The Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE:AAN opened at $21.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $40.96. The Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $23.24.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 435.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 297.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,238 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the third quarter worth about $216,000.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

