Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend by 60.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Shares of NRIM stock traded up $1.21 on Monday, reaching $39.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,024. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.23. Northrim BanCorp has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $248.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David G. Wight sold 2,000 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $65,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.