Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,380 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.42% of Northwest Pipe worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the third quarter valued at $42,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 6.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 519.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock opened at $34.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.88. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $38.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

