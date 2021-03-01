NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

NLOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 19.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 378,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 63,273 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,270,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,463,000 after acquiring an additional 72,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 44,188 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

