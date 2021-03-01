Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Shares Gap Up to $1.42

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.42, but opened at $1.68. Novan shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 2,002 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novan by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 138,941 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novan by 18,771.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 3,416,569 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 6.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

