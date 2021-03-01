Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its first quarter 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.35-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $155-157 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151 million.Novanta also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.35-$0.39 EPS.
Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novanta in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Novanta has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.67.
Shares of NOVT stock opened at $132.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.42. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.08 and a beta of 1.09.
Novanta Company Profile
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
