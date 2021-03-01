Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.35-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $155-157 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151 million.Novanta also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.35-$0.39 EPS.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novanta in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Novanta has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.67.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $132.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.42. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.08 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Novanta news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $811,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

