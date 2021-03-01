Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 90.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up approximately 0.8% of Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 14.8% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 24.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Novartis by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Novartis by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $86.10 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.36 and its 200-day moving average is $88.83.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $3.3784 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

