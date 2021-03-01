Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Short Interest Update

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 629,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NOVC traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 229,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,279. Novation Companies has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Novation Companies

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also provides its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctor's offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

