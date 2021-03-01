Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Short Interest Update

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 629,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NOVC traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 229,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,279. Novation Companies has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.
