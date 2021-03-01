NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of NovoCure in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NVCR. Truist lifted their target price on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.78.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $149.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.32. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $194.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 784.78 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $389,267.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,708 shares of company stock valued at $44,534,861. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.