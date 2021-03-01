Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) to Issue $0.85 Dividend

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) announced a dividend on Monday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.8492 per share by the biotechnology company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

NVZMY traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $61.27. 7,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $66.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $552.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.66 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Danske upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.