NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Trading 10.5% Higher

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) shares traded up 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.04 and last traded at $40.36. 11,511,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average session volume of 3,273,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.51.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average is $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,937 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,622,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,593,000 after purchasing an additional 597,030 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,631,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,346,000 after purchasing an additional 31,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,626,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

