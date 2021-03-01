NuCypher Price Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $293.06 million and $47.85 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.33 or 0.00518832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00072508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00076844 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00076349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.33 or 0.00455840 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC.

NuCypher’s total supply is 1,115,164,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,500,000 tokens. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

