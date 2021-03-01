NULS Price Hits $0.54 on Top Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001098 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NULS has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. NULS has a market cap of $53.60 million and $45.41 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.08 or 0.00516510 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00071940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00077902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00076290 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00054553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.55 or 0.00460334 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00026405 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

