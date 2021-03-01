Numeraire One Day Volume Reaches $20.98 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Numeraire token can now be bought for approximately $40.36 or 0.00083856 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Numeraire has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. Numeraire has a market cap of $192.41 million and $20.98 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire (NMR) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,973,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,767,406 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai

Numeraire Token Trading

