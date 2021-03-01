NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for NuVasive in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NUVA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NuVasive from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $60.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.08.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 4,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

