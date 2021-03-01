Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Up 361.8% in February

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 361.8% from the January 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NXJ opened at $14.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $15.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.0585 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXJ. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

