Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Short Interest Down 73.0% in February

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the January 28th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SPXX stock opened at $15.58 on Monday. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 35.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 75,923 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 210,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 50,867 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 45,616 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 35,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

