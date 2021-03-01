nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.54

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.54 and last traded at $27.51, with a volume of 59552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -90.55 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

