NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Ferris Capital LLC

Ferris Capital LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,498 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.1% of Ferris Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $583,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $547.24. The company had a trading volume of 147,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,230,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $614.90. The company has a market capitalization of $338.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $553.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.73.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

