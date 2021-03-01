NVR (NYSE:NVR) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.61% from the stock’s current price.

NVR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,045.60.

NYSE:NVR traded up $94.16 on Monday, reaching $4,595.00. 232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR has a 52 week low of $2,043.01 and a 52 week high of $4,806.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,440.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,202.71.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by ($2.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $64.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NVR by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,936,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in NVR by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in NVR by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,418,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $1,053,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

