NXM 24 Hour Volume Hits $9,301.00 (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, NXM has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for $58.25 or 0.00120064 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $371.40 million and approximately $9,301.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.04 or 0.00502981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00070800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00076862 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00078201 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00053932 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $217.57 or 0.00448413 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00186733 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM’s total supply is 6,927,169 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,375,553 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling NXM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.