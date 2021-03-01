Nxt 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.31 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last week, Nxt has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nxt has a market capitalization of $30.50 million and $1.31 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00019572 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010532 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006653 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 72.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Nxt

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nxt

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

