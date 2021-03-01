Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the January 28th total of 250,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OACB opened at $10.54 on Monday. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $1,071,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,448,000.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

