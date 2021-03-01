Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 31,500 Shares

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 31,500 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,749,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,018,145.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.19. 398,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,983. The stock has a market cap of $872.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $6.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 97.6% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,822,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,181,000 after buying an additional 2,875,675 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,903,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after buying an additional 33,006 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 351,230 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,965,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after buying an additional 648,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,927,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 239,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OCSL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

