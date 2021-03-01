Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 31,500 Shares

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 31,500 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,749,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,018,145.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.19. 398,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,983. The stock has a market cap of $872.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $6.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 97.6% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,822,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,181,000 after buying an additional 2,875,675 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,903,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after buying an additional 33,006 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 351,230 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,965,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after buying an additional 648,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,927,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 239,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on OCSL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
