Oasis Network (ROSE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.07 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0951 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $142.63 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00074787 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00012364 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.20 or 0.00218497 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00013170 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org . Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.