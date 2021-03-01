Observer Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9.21 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Observer has a market cap of $15.93 million and approximately $9.21 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Observer has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Observer coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Observer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00055039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.63 or 0.00749885 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00030220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00060186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00028909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00040975 BTC.

Observer Profile

OBSR is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.