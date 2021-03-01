Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Kepler Capital Markets

Research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “reduce” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocado Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS OCDGF traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,003. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $39.25.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

