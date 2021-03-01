Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) One Day Volume Hits $25.81 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00001898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $387.81 million and $25.81 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00054224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.82 or 0.00760319 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00030300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060055 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00028513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00042250 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.