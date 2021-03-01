OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of OceanaGold and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCANF opened at $1.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.99.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

