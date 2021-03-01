Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as high as C$0.20. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 11,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.77 million and a PE ratio of -50.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.12.

About Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 170,468 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.