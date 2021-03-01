ODEM 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,262.00 (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, ODEM has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ODEM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $4.87 million and approximately $4,262.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00059526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.58 or 0.00795684 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00029642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006858 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00061920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00029735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00045276 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00040657 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM (CRYPTO:ODE) is a token. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . ODEM’s official website is odem.io . The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODEM Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

