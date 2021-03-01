Odyssey (OCN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.30 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Odyssey has a market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.33 or 0.00516562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00071006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00076520 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00076837 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00054905 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.58 or 0.00454590 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Odyssey Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

