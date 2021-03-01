OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 344.4% from the January 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 89,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 22.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 55,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 32,715 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in OFS Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $14.50 on Monday. OFS Credit has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from OFS Credit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

