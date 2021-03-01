OG Fan Token (OG) Price Tops $5.13 on Exchanges

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. One OG Fan Token token can currently be purchased for about $5.13 or 0.00010301 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OG Fan Token has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. OG Fan Token has a total market cap of $6.53 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.42 or 0.00519217 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00072548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00077512 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00056462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00077267 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.80 or 0.00461708 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00026737 BTC.

OG Fan Token Profile

OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 tokens. The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og

OG Fan Token Token Trading

