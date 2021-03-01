Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.45

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.45 and traded as high as $35.75. Oil-Dri Co. of America shares last traded at $35.64, with a volume of 16,688 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $266.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, Director Allan H. Selig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $33,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 37,161 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile (NYSE:ODC)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

