Oil Search Limited Plans Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:OISHY)

Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) announced a dividend on Monday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OISHY traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011. Oil Search has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $18.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oil Search from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through PNG Business Unit and Alaska Business Unit segments. It is involved in the development, production, and sale of hydrocarbons, liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

