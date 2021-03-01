Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,136,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,747 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.86% of Oil States International worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Oil States International by 630.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 270,897 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Oil States International by 1,345.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 325,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 303,220 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Oil States International by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 86,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 28,955 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oil States International by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 64,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Oil States International by 21.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OIS opened at $7.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.95. Oil States International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 84.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

