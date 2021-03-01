OKB (OKB) Market Cap Tops $1.02 Billion

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, OKB has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One OKB coin can now be bought for $17.03 or 0.00035392 BTC on major exchanges. OKB has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $453.73 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00055322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $364.30 or 0.00756905 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00030462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00060263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00028968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00041420 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.