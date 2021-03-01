OKCash Market Cap Hits $4.43 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. OKCash has a market cap of $4.43 million and $12,135.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0558 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,434.12 or 0.99597983 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00037272 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008964 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00103640 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003753 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 79,482,749 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.