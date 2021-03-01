Okta (OKTA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) in the last few weeks:

3/1/2021 – Okta is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Okta is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $270.00 to $305.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Okta had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $295.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Okta was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Okta stock traded up $8.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $269.81. 1,160,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,200. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of -139.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.09.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $7,470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,770,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $570,119.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,974 shares in the company, valued at $8,019,478.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057 in the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $5,979,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

