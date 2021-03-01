Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Purchases $18,985.00 in Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.97 per share, with a total value of $18,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,687.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of OHI stock traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $38.08. 15,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $43.62. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $33.97.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 142,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 72,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 19,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,234,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,848,000 after buying an additional 370,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

