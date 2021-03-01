Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Purchases $18,985.00 in Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.97 per share, with a total value of $18,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,687.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of OHI stock traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $38.08. 15,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $43.62. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $33.97.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 142,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 72,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 19,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,234,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,848,000 after buying an additional 370,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
See Also: G-20
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.