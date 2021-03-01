Omni Price Tops $4.96 on Top Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, Omni has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.96 or 0.00010262 BTC on popular exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $787,307.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.82 or 0.00353488 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000164 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,167 coins and its circulating supply is 562,851 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

